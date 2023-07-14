On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, deputies from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint from Code Enforcement regarding a residence in Beverly Hills that exhibited junkyard-like conditions due to the excessive accumulation of junk and garbage outside the house.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the residents, Michael Clayton Howey, 36, and Brenda Darla Howey, 37, who stated that they lived in the home with their two children, 10 dogs, and three cats.
As deputies entered the residence, they were immediately hit by a strong ammonia odor and observed items scattered across the floor, according to the Sheriff's Office. During their walk-through, responding units were shocked to discover dried feces covering multiple areas inside the house. The laundry room, in particular, contained a significant amount of dried feces and was cluttered with debris.
Two children were found with feces stuck to the bottoms of their feet and between their toes. The deputies themselves had to be cautious to avoid slipping and falling due to the wet urine on the floor. The affidavit stated that the entire house was filled with garbage and appeared to have gone uncleaned for an extended period.
"It is sickening to me that there are so many irresponsible people out there who are not providing safe living conditions for their children or their pets," expressed Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "No human or animal should be subjected to live in the abhorrent conditions as seen in this case, and thanks to the great teamwork by our animal control unit and code enforcement, these victims won't be subjected to this neglectful environment again."
In response to the situation, the two children were immediately removed from the home and placed with family friends for their safety. The animals present at the residence were transported to the Citrus County Animal Shelter.
Both Michael and Brenda Howey were taken into custody and face thirteen counts of animal cruelty. They were transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility, where they will be held on a total bond of $13,000 each.