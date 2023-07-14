On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, deputies from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint from Code Enforcement regarding a residence in Beverly Hills that exhibited junkyard-like conditions due to the excessive accumulation of junk and garbage outside the house.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

House

This home was found with 10 dogs, two cats and 2 children. The children were removed from the house and adults arrested.