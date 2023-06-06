County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday to rescind the countywide burn ban issued two months ago.
At the time, Citrus County was facing severe drought conditions and the threat of wildfires was great. But with the rainy season now begun, the threat has ended.
”Since the burn ban was enacted, the county has received an amount of rain ameliorating some of the drought conditions,” said the resolution to lift the ban.
County Fire Chief Craig Stevens “has determined that the threat to public health, safety and welfare (is) no longer present,” the resolution said.
Citrus County Fire Rescue officials will continue to monitor conditions to determine the need for future bans. Authorization is not required to burn yard waste as long as:
-People meet the required setbacks and no local, city or county ordinances prohibit burning.
-Waste was generated on the person’s property and will fit in an 8-foot diameter pile or non-combustible container.
-The fire is ignited after 9 a.m. and is extinguished one hour before sunset.
It is illegal to burn household garbage (including paper products), treated lumber, plastics, rubber materials, tires, pesticides, paint, and aerosol containers.
“We continue to encourage residents to practice outdoor burning safety to reduce Citrus County’s year-round wildfire risk and thank the public for their cooperation,” Stevens said.
Also at Tuesday’s county commission meeting:
County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday to send a letter to the state to consider renaming the Suncoast Parkway, from U.S. 98 to State Road 44, in honor of retired SunTrust executive Jim Kimbrough.
Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, has said he would be pleased to move this initiative forward.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, who made the motion, said Kimbrough was instrumental in getting the expansion done and was deserving of the honor.
“There’s no person more deserving” Bays said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.