County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday to rescind the countywide burn ban issued two months ago.

At the time, Citrus County was facing severe drought conditions and the threat of wildfires was great. But with the rainy season now begun, the threat has ended.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

