Steve Howard

Howard

County Administrator Steve Howard on Monday asked the county’s top tourism official to resign or be terminated.

John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, declined to quit and is now on paid administrative leave. Pricher has asked for a pre- and/or post-determination hearing, which is authorized by the county’s human resources policy, where Howard said his recommended action will be dismissal.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

John Pricher

Pricher
Diana Finegan

Finegan
Holly Davis 2023

Davis
Jeff Kinnard 2023

Kinnard

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.