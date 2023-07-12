County Administrator Steve Howard on Monday asked the county’s top tourism official to resign or be terminated.
John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, declined to quit and is now on paid administrative leave. Pricher has asked for a pre- and/or post-determination hearing, which is authorized by the county’s human resources policy, where Howard said his recommended action will be dismissal.
The first hearing is Monday, July 17. If the hearing officer upholds the termination recommendation, Pricher can appeal and request a post-determination hearing. If the officer upholds the termination again, the decision is final and Pricher has no further appeals available.
Pricher was hired Nov. 20, 2017 and his current annual salary is $87,665.
Howard, who is on vacation, furnished this statement:
“I spoke to John on Monday afternoon to give him an opportunity to resign his position ASAP,” Howard wrote in an email. “He declined to do that. Due to his position as a division director, not classified as senior management, I was not able to terminate his employment on Monday.
“The only option I had was to place him on administrative leave.”
The administrator went on to say that he will not make any other statements because Pricher has indicated he is engaging legal representation and considering litigation.
Pricher did not return phone calls to the Chronicle on Wednesday.
Pricher landed in hot water when it was learned at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting that he seemingly went ahead with a project without the board’s backing.
Commissioners were tasked with approving three invoices from Madden Media, the county’s marketing agency, totaling $50,000. The invoices were to pay for a project involving a manatee event at the Cincinnati Zoo.
The problem is that commissioners had voted previously not to participate in that project.
Compounding the matter, the board questioned why there were three invoices to pay for one event – with a title of the campaign left blank. Commissioner Diana Finegan said that makes it look like Madden was complicit in trying to hide the fact.
“It looks problematic,” said Commissioner Holly Davis, who wants to know if the Cincinnati Zoo has already been paid.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard expressed even harsher outrage.
“I find it outrageous that any county employee would order a service, or supply or anything like that, specifically after this board has said we do not want it, we’re not going to pay for it and they proceeded with it,” Kinnard said.
“So whether or not the vendor was complicit in this or not – it certainly appears that way – that the $50,000 bill was divided up into three different payments and then listed as a line item without a proper description on it, hoping it would go through the clerk’s office and get paid.”
The board voted 4-0 not to pay the bill. Commissioners did not make any decision on the fate of Madden Media.
County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said Wednesday that she is waiting for more information from human resources about Pricher’s hearing and the disciplinary process.
County Clerk Angela Vick is confirming if the services provided to the Cincinnati Zoo were actually received.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.