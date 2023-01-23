County Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss spending up to $24,620 to fill in the empty Central Ridge pool with concrete.
The county closed the pool in 2019 due to poor attendance and high maintenance costs. It's sat empty ever since.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
County Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss spending up to $24,620 to fill in the empty Central Ridge pool with concrete.
The county closed the pool in 2019 due to poor attendance and high maintenance costs. It's sat empty ever since.
The Beverly Hills Recreation Association once owned the pool, Beverly Park and community center. The county took it over when the association could no longer afford it, creating the Central Ridge Community Park.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach told the Chronicle the board approved filling it in last October and put it on the agenda for Tuesday.
"It's unsafe and not repairable, according to staff," Schlabach said.
Civic association president Harvey Gerber is asking people to show up at Tuesday’s meeting to oppose filling the pool with concrete and back a different proposal.
At a recent Keep the Pool Open Committee meeting, members discussed asking the commissioners to sell the pool — along with a small piece of vacant land about 200 yards away — to Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corporation (NCAHC).
That entity would refurbish the pool and build a playground to be used for free by the children of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County. Civic association members could use it for a reduced fee.
County commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.