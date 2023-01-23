Beverly Hills pool

In this 2019 file photo, the Beverly Hills pool sits empty. County Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss spending up to $24,620 to fill in the empty Central Ridge pool with concrete. "It's unsafe and not repairable, according to staff," County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said.

County Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss spending up to $24,620 to fill in the empty Central Ridge pool with concrete.

The county closed the pool in 2019 due to poor attendance and high maintenance costs. It's sat empty ever since.

