The county building division’s new online permitting portal debuted less than a month ago and it’s already proving a hit with builders.
The numbers show that, since April 24, there have been 857 accounts created, 923 applications submitted, 517 permits issued, and 3,347 inspections completed.
The previous permitting software was written in the 1990s and had not received any updates since 2015.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said the new system streamlines the permitting process but it does take some getting used to.
Until online users get up to speed on how to navigate the system, staffers are asking for support and patience during the transition.
Kampschroer said residents can use the system but it’s likely builders will get the most use out of it.
“When staff and builders are comfortable with the new platform, many manual tasks will be automated,” she said. “Staff will be able to simultaneously work on their portion of the application.”
Help is available for those learning to use the new system. If you have applied for a permit and need assistance, contact (352) 527-5310.
Those requiring assistance with setting up a new portal account should call (352) 341-8795 or visit the contractor window located at the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W Sovereign Path in Lecanto, which is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Building Division staffers are available to assist with portal set-up, scanning plans, and navigating the new system.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.