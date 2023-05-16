The county building division’s new online permitting portal debuted less than a month ago and it’s already proving a hit with builders.

The numbers show that, since April 24, there have been 857 accounts created, 923 applications submitted, 517 permits issued, and 3,347 inspections completed.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

