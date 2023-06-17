Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with more showers at times. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.