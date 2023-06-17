Citrus County’s unemployment rate rose from 3.4 percent to 3.9 percent between April and May, according to data released Friday by the The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).
But then, every county in Florida posted a rate rise in May, which is typically the case that month as college and high-school graduates enter the workforce.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In May 2022, Citrus County’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.
The unemployment rate represents the number of unemployed people as a percentage of the labor force.
Citrus County in May had a labor force of 51,179, up 600 people from April. The number of employed increased by 323 to 49,189 but the number of unemployed rose by 277 to 1,190.
The labor force rose due to the influx of graduates who were not previously counted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. If they don’t find jobs, they show up in the data as being unemployed.
Citrus County typically has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state and May was no exception. The county posted the third highest, just percentage points better than Hendry and Highlands counties.
Monroe County, as it usually does, had the state’s lowest unemployment rate in May at just 1.7 percent. Hendry County had the highest rate at 4.1 percent.
“(The latest jobless report) reflects seasonal changes we historically experience at this time of year,” Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion, said.
“But really, what we are seeing, when you look at the ongoing growth over the year, is that businesses continue to add new jobs. Finding the right candidates to fill those jobs with lower unemployment proves to be a challenge for many.”
Meanwhile, the Homosassa Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which includes all of Citrus County, posted the second highest of all 24 MSAs in the state at 3.9 percent. It was sandwiched between the Sebring MSA (4.0 percent) and The Villages (3.7 percent).
The MSAs are defined by the federal Office of Management and Budget, and exist to expose relatively densely populated areas that are geographically contiguous and share economic ties.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.