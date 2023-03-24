Citrus County’s unemployment rate in February was 3.8%, down 0.1 percentage points from January.
It’s down 0.8 percentage points compared to February 2022, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).
Citrus County in February tied with Highlands and Sumter counties for the highest jobless rate in Florida.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Monroe County, in the Florida Keys, had the lowest at 1.6%.
“Today’s report shows the continued strength in our area’s economy as reflected by its employment growth: steady,” said Rusty Skinner, CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion (CLM) chief executive officer.
Skinner noted that upcoming graduations offer employers “the opportunity to grow your company or shore up vacancies by hiring these newly available job seekers.”
Citrus County’s labor force in February January increased by 218 over the month to 49,612. The number of employed rose by 245 to 47,703 and the number of unemployed decreased by 27 to 1,909.
The Homosassa Springs Metro Area, which includes all Citrus County, posted 35,400 jobs in February, an increase of 1,000 (+2.9%) over the year.
The jobless rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.3% in February, unchanged over the month and 0.7 percentage points lower than the region’s year-ago rate of 4.0%.
Statewide, jobless rates remained unchanged over the month in 37 counties, dropped in 25 and rose slightly in five. Rates dropped in all 67 counties compared to a year ago.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.