Citrus County’s unemployment rate in February was 3.8%, down 0.1 percentage points from January.

It’s down 0.8 percentage points compared to February 2022, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

