Citrus County’s housing market mirrored that of the state in November with more inventory (active listings) and higher median prices compared to a year ago.
Inflation and interest rates above 6 percent continued to influence buyer demand, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data.
Citrus had 966 active inventory listings in November, more than double the 447 from one year ago – a 116 percent increase.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The median price of an existing single-family home in Citrus County in November was $270,000, up over 13 percent from $238,000 last year.
Another indicator of a slowing market: Citrus had a 33.6 percent reduction in closed home sales in November: from 336 last November to 223 this year. Closed sales of single-family homes statewide last month totaled 17,009, down 38.2 percent year-over-year.
Kevin Cunningham, broker-owner of RE/MAX Realty One, said Florida and Citrus County seem to be in an envious position when it comes to factors that affect the housing market.
“With an estimated 903 people moving to Florida daily, housing becomes a major concern for most,” he said. “In Citrus County, the limited housing supply available for new residents leads to higher demand and rising home values. We are seeing this scenario play out again in November.”
“While we continue to add ‘new listings’ into our Inventory (for sale) we are seeing our Housing Inventory increase by 116 percent from the previous year,” Cunningham said. “This suggests that homes are sitting on the market longer while less homes are being sold.”
Cunningham said he is optimistic that as mortgage rates and inflationary concerns continue to retreat from their highs, home buyer demand will awaken as the country enters 2023.
Freddie Mac’s weekly national mortgage market survey showed the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose above 6 percent in mid-September and crested at about 7 percent in late October, where it remained for the next three weeks. Since then, it has fallen somewhat in response but remains above 6 percent – a rate level not seen since late 2008.
“The effect of these higher rates on homebuyer demand throughout the U.S. this fall was not a positive one,” Florida Realtors Chief Economist Brad O’Connor said in a statement. “Here in Florida, we could already see that conditions were worsening in response to the rise in rates above 6 percent in October’s housing market data.”
Based on those figures, O’Connor said it’s not surprising the November figures for closed sales exhibit similar declines “and we should probably expect similar declines in closed sales in December, as well, given that rates were at their recent peak near 7 percent for much of November, when many of the homes scheduled to close in December were going under contract.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.