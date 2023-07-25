County commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to assess the manager of the Citrus County Detention Center, CoreCivic, a non-performance fine of $31,000 for the month of June for failing to bring critical staffing up to acceptable levels.
The county has been assessing CoreCivic a $1,000-per-day fine.
County Commissioner Diana Finegan said the level of staffing is worsening “instead of getting better.”
The daily fine used to be $3,750. It was reduced to $1,000 as a good-faith gesture that the county is willing to work with the company.
But efforts are underway that commissioners hope will resolve staffing and other issues.
Consultants with CoreCivic and the county are reviewing the current contract, making adjustments and recommendations that would clarify the number of staffers and their duties.
County Administrator Steve Howard said he hopes to bring a revised contract for the board to review in 60 days.
CoreCivic’s Carlos Melendez, in an email, said staffing levels are skewed because correctional officers are often sent to local hospitals or other places as part of their duties.
That affects the staffing, he said.
The new contract would address those circumstances, Howard said.
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said companies nationwide are dealing with staffing issues and CoreCivic is no different.
Commissioners requested the Tennessee-based company in February 2022 to provide a monthly update on staffing levels at the Citrus County Detention Center.
For June 2023, staffing was at 58.99%, the lowest since the county started tracking the numbers.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.