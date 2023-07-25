CoreCivic

CoreCivic

County commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to assess the manager of the Citrus County Detention Center, CoreCivic, a non-performance fine of $31,000 for the month of June for failing to bring critical staffing up to acceptable levels.

The county has been assessing CoreCivic a $1,000-per-day fine.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

