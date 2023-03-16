The county is preparing for what looks like an inevitable legal battle with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) over ownership rights of the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp.
Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-0 to retain outside legal counsel.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“It’s become readily apparent that SWFWMD tends to ready its lawsuit,” county attorney Denise Dymond Lyn told the board.
The county and the water district have fought a war of words for months as to who is the rightful owner of the boat ramp, parking lot and campgrounds. Both sides claim rightful ownership.
“Given communications of late and the large number of public records requests we have received, it appears SWFWMD is preparing to litigate relating to the Chassahowitzka River boat ramp.” Lyn wrote in the agenda item tacked on to the end of Tuesday’s regular meeting.
“As SWFWMD has asserted its ownership, I believe it prudent to have a title search completed along with additional research by outside counsel.”
The Chassahowitzka River Campground is at 8600 W. Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa. It’s popular with the public because they can navigate down the river with a small boat toward the Gulf and scalloping locations.
“Unfortunately, our attempts to resolve this issue have been unsuccessful and we are left with no other option but to seek a determination through the courts,” SWFWMD Executive Director Brian Armstrong wrote recently in an email to County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach.
“In that arena, we can each provide our evidence to support our ownership claims and an independent third party can review the facts and make a decision.”