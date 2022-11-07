County commissioners agreed by concensus Monday not to spend taxpayer money on a $450,000 engineering study to help Inverness Village 4 residents improve their roads and drainage issues.

“The money for the study needs to be funded by the property owners,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Holly Davis

Davis

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.