County commissioners agreed by concensus Monday not to spend taxpayer money on a $450,000 engineering study to help Inverness Village 4 residents improve their roads and drainage issues.
“The money for the study needs to be funded by the property owners,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said.
The county does not maintain the roads in Inverness Village 4 so the only practical way for those residents to get upgrades is to form a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU).
Commissioner Holly Davis said a landowner named Anton Van Usen earlier stepped up to the plate and said he would front the money for a $450,000 engineering study to determine the costs of an MSBU and bring stormwater and other infrastructure improvements to the neighborhood.
But Davis said Van Usen reneged on paying for the study and she floated the idea Monday of the county spending the money for the engineering study as long as the MSBU is pushed through.
“It’s a scary neighborhood to live in,” Davis said.
Davis said preliminary estimates are that the MSBU would be in the $20,000 to $30,000 range.
Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said he appreciates Davis’ zeal but it’s not the county’s problem.
People who live there made “some bad real estate decisions” and now want improvements on the backs of other taxpayers, he said.
The residents of Inverness Village 4 need to follow the MSBU rules like everyone else, he said.
County Commissioner Scott Carnahan said this is “opening a can of worms'' because if the county pays upfront costs to fund the engineering study there will be “a storm of people” who will ask for similar help with their roads.
