End of gas-tax holiday sees prices at the pump in Florida increasing

County commissioners will discuss Tuesday the gas tax interlocal agreements currently in place with the cities of Crystal River and Inverness.

The county entered into the agreements with the City of Inverness on November 1, 2005, and is required by state law to hold a public hearing every two years to consider the disbursement percentages.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags