County commissioners will discuss Tuesday the gas tax interlocal agreements currently in place with the cities of Crystal River and Inverness.
The county entered into the agreements with the City of Inverness on November 1, 2005, and is required by state law to hold a public hearing every two years to consider the disbursement percentages.
The last public hearing was December 1, 2020.
The county’s Office of Management and Budget is recommending no changes to the existing distributions.
The local option fuel tax is levied at the rate of 1 cent to 6 cents per gallon on motor fuel. Proceeds are distributed to the county in accordance with an interlocal agreement established between the county and municipalities in Citrus.
The BOCC receives 90.95% of the distribution allocated to the county. Of the remaining 9.05%, Inverness receives 5.55% and Crystal River 3.50%.
Expenditures must be for public transportation operation and maintenance; roadway and right-of-way maintenance and drainage; street lighting; traffic signs, signals, and pavement markings; and bridge maintenance and operations.
Proceeds may also be applied to debt related to transportation projects.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.