Folks who live along the Homosassa River have been waiting for the county to erect signs warning boaters to cut back on the loud music, partying and noise while on the water close to their homes.
They’ll have to wait a bit longer.
Updated: April 2, 2023 @ 4:08 pm
County commissioners have asked staff to come up with signs more strongly worded than the proposed one they were presented with at last week’s meeting. And they don’t want to break the bank paying for them.
The board voted 5-0 for staff to get quotes not exceeding $35,000 and come up with stronger language, subject to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approval.
To move this along faster, the board authorized County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach to sign off on the winning bidder after legal review.
The language on the draft signs read: "Quiet Zone Past This Point - Please Respect Our Neighbors.” There were to be eight of them — 36 inches by 48 inches — and posted in various spots along the river.
The estimated cost to supply and install the pilings and signs was $66,000.
Schlabach said the signs need to be more specific as to penalties for boaters violating the noise ordinance, including fines up to $500.
“I don’t think ‘Please Respect Our Neighbors’ is quite the punch that these people need to hear,” she said. “And if you’re going to spend money which, I think is crazy money, why not do it where it hits them in the wallet when they first look at it.
“Honestly these people have not respected their neighbors for quite some time.”
River residents have long complained of excessively loud music and noise from boaters in the waters near their homes. County commissioners in February held a public hearing on the ordinance pertaining to noise, vibration and air pollution. They stressed the signs would pertain only to the Homosassa River.
Commissioner Diana Finegan said she disliked having to delay this project but she also would like to see violation fines on the sign — if doable.
Finegan said she did some research and found the price for installation of the signs could be done for $8,000, far less than the $66,000 estimated.
County Administrator Steve Howard said he will put out requests for quotes from local bidders and report back.
“We’ll make it happen,” he said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
