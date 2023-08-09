The disciplinary issues and eventual firing of the director of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB) has prompted an independent, external audit of that department.
Frank Calascione, interim VCB director, said that until the audit is done, the department has put the brakes on travel to other parts of the country or in Europe to promote manatees and other local activities.
It was on one of those excursions in February that former director John Pricher received his first disciplinary notice. He was suspended for three days without pay after questions arose over expenses he racked up on his county-issued credit card while on a London business trip.
Calascione said the audit began April 28 and is being conducted on behalf of the Citrus County Clerk’s Office by a firm called CLA. No completion date has been set.
“(The audit) is to ensure we have a clean slate,” Calascione said.
Specifically, it will focus on accountability, transparency and clear policies, he said.
Calasicone said he wants to make sure the VCB is spending taxpayers’ money wisely and remove any black eye the department received from the Pricher firing.
“We want the public to know we’re trying to make this a better organization,” he said. “It’s time to turn a new leaf and hopefully come out stronger.”
Pricher, who had been the VCB director for about six years, was officially fired last week after county commissioners learned he went over their heads and proceeded with a manatee education campaign at the Cincinnati Zoo.
That came to light after the county received three invoices from the zoo totaling $50,000.
Calascione, the county’s economic development director, took on the additional duties of VCB interim director until a replacement for Pricher is found.
To date, the following 11 people have submitted applications for the job: Kenneth Burnett, Floyd "Mitch" Simmons, Susan Shipp, Diana Destromp, Jesse Wright, Michael O’Connell, Elaine Kleid, Lou Ann Jacobs-Willcut, Joel Leutsch, Sandra "Sandy" Levin and Michael Schulman.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.