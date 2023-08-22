After a five-and-a-half hour meeting that stretched into the evening hours, county commissioners Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a developer’s rezoning request to build Sunshine RV-Fishcreek Glampground & Boat Ramp on 16 acres off Fishcreek Road in Ozello.
In doing so, they reversed two previous recommendations by the county’s Planning Development Commission (PDC), their own advisory board.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard made the motion to approve the request, with 14 stringent staff conditions.
Some of his conditions: that septic tanks be elevated at higher flood-level requirements, that no condos will be built on the site and that the RVs be “road-worthy”
Kinnard said this project will still have to pass muster with state agencies, including the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, before it is permitted.
He also had this request for residents: “I hope the Ozello community will take time to heal and get to know your neighbors again.”
Commissioner Diana Finegan said she still had concerns about the effect of flooding and septic tanks on the environment but sided with her colleagues.
County commissioner Rebecca Bays said she is confident the campground owners and developers did their homework and addressed concerns on traffic, the environment and other issues.
“This was a tough one for me,” she said. “But the reason I feel compelled to go along with this is that it does check all those boxes we talked about.”
Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said she “was hoping Ozello would make it clear what they wanted.”
The supporters and opponents were about even in their arguments, she said.
Commissioner Holly Davis added another condition on the applicant: quarterly septic tank inspections.
As expected, hundreds of Ozello residents attended the hearing. Many were steered to the spillover room and listened via television to the proceedings.
Gene Strickland, a 42-year resident of Ozello, said the RV park and campground is in a flood zone and is a safety hazard.
“The proposed plan is a danger and detriment to the environment, the adjacent homeowners and the occupants,” according to Strickland.
Residents said the RV-campground facility was too intense for the area and would do irrevocable damage to the sensitive wetlands.The RV traffic would clog the narrow roads leading to the property and hinder hurricane evacuation efforts, they said.
Gary Rankel of Citrus Hills said this proposed project “isn’t responsible tourism” and would led to septic tank leakage, elevated nutrient counts in the water and the spread of invasive plants.
Supporters said it would be a valuable eco-tourism addition to the county and provide sorely needed lodging accommodations. They praised the current owners of Fishcreek Campground who, they said, want to improve the property and make it a quality development.
Rachel Cullen, a Crystal River resident and business owner, said more businesses are needed in Citrus County and this would help fill that void.
“It would be nice to have a high-end campground for people to stay at when they visit (Citrus County),” said James Floyd of Beverly Hills.
Deborah Sullivan of Ozello said she lives the closest to the proposed facility.
“If I believed there would be any negative impacts, I would not be here supporting this project today,” she told commissioners.
To make this project work, the developer needed an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan. He had two strikes against him going into this public hearing.
The county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) had twice recommended rezoning and land-use change denial of this project but the county commissioners have the last word on zoning cases.
The developer had scaled-back the project to include 32 RV sites, 16 luxury campgrounds (or glampsites) and 20 primitive (traditional) sites.
Other amenities, such as a tiki hut and other buildings, have been eliminated from the plan.
Clark Stillwell, an Inverness attorney representing the developer, argued that this project was a perfect fit for the Ozello fishing community and it met the county’s regulations and protected the wetlands.
An RV, he said, would have no trouble negotiating Ozello Trail.
The Ozello community formed a Protect Ozello Waters and hired attorney Ralf Brookes to help plead its case.
Brookes told board members it should follow the actions of the PDC, which twice recommended denial of the project.
“These are the folks you appoint to help guide you,” he said.