After a five-and-a-half hour meeting that stretched into the evening hours, county commissioners Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a developer’s rezoning request to build Sunshine RV-Fishcreek Glampground & Boat Ramp on 16 acres off Fishcreek Road in Ozello.

In doing so, they reversed two previous recommendations by the county’s Planning Development Commission (PDC), their own advisory board.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.