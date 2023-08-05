John Pricher, on paid administrative leave following disciplinary action, has been officially fired from his post as director of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB).
County Administrator Steve Howard sent all five county commissioners late Friday the paperwork showing he authorized the involuntary termination. Pricher had two disciplinary hearings to plead his case but the hearing officer both times upheld Howard’s original request to fire him.
Howard last month placed Pricher on paid administrative leave after it came to light he proceeded with a manatee education campaign at the Cincinnati Zoo, even though county commissioners previously told him not to.
The county received from the zoo three invoices totalling $50,000.
Then last February, Pricher was suspended for three days without pay over expenses he incurred on his county-issued credit card while on a London business trip.
Pricher, in a July 21 email to Howard, submitted his resignation terms with a laundry list of demands, including 12 months of salary, 100 percent of his sick leave and vacation balance and travel expenses related to prior work assignments.
Howard, in an email to county commissioners, said the terms “are not acceptable and administration will not agree to them.”
More than one county commissioner called the resignation terms outlandish.
Pricher was hired Nov. 20, 2017 and was paid $87,665 annually
For now, Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director, will remain the VCB’s interim director.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.