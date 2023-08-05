John Pricher, on paid administrative leave following disciplinary action, has been officially fired from his post as director of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB).

County Administrator Steve Howard sent all five county commissioners late Friday the paperwork showing he authorized the involuntary termination. Pricher had two disciplinary hearings to plead his case but the hearing officer both times upheld Howard’s original request to fire him.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags