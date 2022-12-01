County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to continue assessing fines to the company managing the Citrus County Jail until it can bring employee staffing in critical positions up to acceptable levels.
But the board, acting on a recommendation from Commissioner Rebecca Bays, agreed to revisit this at a future meeting to figure out ways the county can work matters out with CoreCivic — the Tennessee-based company that manages the detention facility.
The county assesses CoreCivic a non-performance assessment of $3,750 per day if it fails to meet a required number of staff. In September and October, the assessments totaled $112,500 and $116,250, respectively.
Sabrina Watson of Lecanto started the discussion going Tuesday when she told the board she’s been coming to commission meetings for two years and these assessments are being levied against CoreCivic every month.
“How much money can they possibly be making in order to afford these hundreds (of) thousands in assessments every single month,” she asked. “And if this has been going on for two years, why aren’t we looking at it?”
Bays said she also has “grave concerns” and it’s time to work with CoreCivic on a solution.
“If we can’t find a resolution we’ll probably be in the jail business and I don’t think we need to be in the jail business,” she said.
Bays suggested Fire Chief Craig Stevens sit down with CoreCivic, monitor the contract with the county and help the company come into compliance.
“I think it is appropriate to put these penalties on hold for the moment in order to give us the opportunity to work this out,” she said.
Commissioner Holly Davis agreed with Bays but wasn’t sure about stopping the fines.
As for how CoreCivic can remain in business in light of the stiff fines: “That’s not our business, that’s their business,” Davis said.
Davis said there needs to be further discussion on this matter.
“We really are at a precarious point and we really don’t want to be handed the keys to that jail,” she said.
Bays said companies nationwide are having trouble hiring employees right now and CoreCivic is working on the issue.
“If we're going to fine people for not having the right number of employees, we’d probably be fining ourselves,” she told the board.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard agreed that working with CoreCivic to find the right approach is good, but the fines should not be stopped
“That’s their business to get this figured out,” he said.
Commissioner Diana Finegan agreed.
“If we take away the fines, what is their incentive to find people?” she asked.
The numbers
Former County Administrator Randy Oliver expressed concern over the latest numbers for October.
“This report shows no recognizable improvement in the staffing levels of the required critical positions,” Oliver wrote in a Nov. 2 memo to Orlando Rodriguez, warden of the Citrus County Detention Facility.
Oliver said these vacancies “are a concern for the county” because these positions are critical in operating the jail.
“We ask that you continue to work on increasing your staffing levels and keeping required posts filled as contractually required,” Oliver wrote
Here are the average staffing numbers from January 2022 through October 2022: