Citrus County Detention Facility

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to continue assessing fines to the company managing the Citrus County Jail until it can bring employee staffing in critical positions up to acceptable levels.

But the board, acting on a recommendation from Commissioner Rebecca Bays, agreed to revisit this at a future meeting to figure out ways the county can work matters out with CoreCivic — the Tennessee-based company that manages the detention facility.

Rebecca Bays

Bays

Citrus County Fire Rescue Chief Craig Stevens

Stevens

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

