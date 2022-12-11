Government and business leaders have long said Citrus County needs more affordable housing for working class families.
Government and business leaders have long said Citrus County needs more affordable housing for working class families.
But how to convince builders to construct them?
County commissioners Tuesday have carved out space on their agenda to talk about just that, including offering density bonuses to make it more attractive to builders.
“We have a lot of seniors who are going to want quality health care as they age here,” Commissioner Holly Davis said Friday. “If for no other reason, we need to have affordable housing to ensure good health care.”
The county divisions of land development and housing services have been working on options and have come up with a summary of affordable housing criteria used by other counties in Florida and presented their findings to the county’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC) in October.
A county ordinance drafted in 2007 states that to qualify for a planned development residential density increase, at least 20% of the total dwelling units will be affordable.
A subsequent land development code from 2012 noted that the PUD standards had changed over the years and actual density increases and specific criteria that may have been allowable in 2007 were not defined.
The county’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee updated its State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) report and identified the these incentives:
• Affordable housing permits should continue to receive expedited permitting.
• The AHAC will continue to review and evaluate any changes to county regulations that may affect the cost of affordable housing.
• The most recent impact fee update included a reduced rate for affordable housing and an option to defer those fees for 10 years or even be forgiven in some cases. The current single-family impact fee in Citrus County is $6,017, while the affordable impact fee is $4,676.
• Allow affordable accessory residential units in residential zoning districts.
• Maintain an inventory of locally owned public lands suitable for affordable housing.
The board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
