The majority of Citrus County government employees are being paid less than market conditions, according to a consultant’s study.
County commissioners at a workshop Thursday discussed ways to bring salaries up to where they should be and remain competitive with surrounding counties.
Of the 577 employees, roughly 84.5% are making less than their market value, with 77.3% (or 446 workers) in the lowest quarter grouping of salaries. Only 15% are making more than market value, the consultant report said.
To get them where they should be would cost the county $2.6 million and the number affected by the increase would be 544. The average increase to their salaries would be $4,871. But factoring in revised base salaries adjusted for cost of living increases, the price would be around $3.7 million to $3.8 million.
The board was unanimous in supporting the recommendations of the report. To pay for the salary hikes, commissioners discussed a two-tenths of a mill increase in the forthcoming fiscal year budget as one option. The issue will be brought back to an upcoming regular meeting when commissions can vote on it.
“I completely support this,” Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said. “I know that by paying our employees properly (with) a good cost of living, you do save millions.”
“I think it’s long overdue,” Commissioner Rebecca Bays said.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said it’s far less than the $6 million he had heard it would cost.
Commissioners agreed earlier to spend no more than $42,500 for the study conducted by Tallahassee-based Evergreen Solutions.
Rob Williamson from Evergreen said improving the pay and benefits of employees and reducing strain from a growing demand for customer service will ultimately lead to less turnover and will boost morale. It will also save the county millions over a short period, he said.
“The market is telling you're not competitive,” Williamson said.
If it was, there wouldn’t be a 25% turnover rate and 84 current vacant positions, he said.
To alleviate staffing shortages and still serve a growing customer base, Williamson recommended tacking on two more holidays during a time when requests for government services are low.
To that end, he recommended adding New Year’s Eve and President's Day to the current 11 paid holidays full-time employees now get, boosting the total to 13.
That, he said, would give employees a “better work-life balance.”
Williamson said the problem now is wage compression. That occurs when the pay of one or more employees is close to the pay of more-experienced employees in the same job, or even those in higher-level jobs, including managerial positions.
After employees get their annual cost-of-living raises, new hires are brought in at the higher wage. But that is unfair to existing employees who aren’t making much more than new hires.
To solve that and stay competitive with the market, cost of living raises increase for every pay range, he said.
“The county employees are our greatest asset,” County Administrator Steve Howard said, adding that he would work with the board to fully fund and implement the consultant recommendations.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.