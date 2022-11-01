County commissioners on Monday will discuss expanding broadband coverage in Citrus County.
The Florida State Department of Economic Opportunity, Office of Broadband is awarding grants to boost broadband if counties identify the need.
And based on county data, the need is great. There are areas of the county that are currently unserved and underserved.
Broadband availability is being addressed by the county’s Local Technology Planning Team (LTPT), formed in December 2021 to collect information from the community and businesses about gaps in coverage.
The state’s Office of Broadband gave the go-ahead for counties to form these LTPTs that include cross-sections of the community including stakeholders in education, health care, private business, community organizations and government.
The Broadband Opportunity Program is a competitive reimbursement grant program within the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity that was created to expand broadband Internet service to unserved areas of this state. By increasing availability, it is expected to encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of local economies.
The Florida Legislature appropriated $400 million in federally funded State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (to increase access to reliable, affordable, and high speed internet service within the state.
The Biden administration in May invested $65 billion in efforts to ensure every U.S. resident has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028. That funding was part of a larger $1 trillion infrastructure package.
There are more than 30 million Americans who don’t have Internet access, according to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
The board will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
