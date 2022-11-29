County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said he is concerned the county’s partnership with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) is not what it could be.
To that end, he made a motion at Tuesday’s commission meeting to direct staff to explore what the process would be to move out from under the purview of the SWFWMD and join the Suwannee River Water Management District.
And bowing to a recommendation from Commissioner Diana Finegan, the motion was updated to see if such a move would benefit the citizens of Citrus County.
“I’m not looking to cause a stir here,” Kinnard said.
Commissioners Rebecca Bays and Holly Davis said they have no issue with exploring benefits of breaking with the District. But they said the county has to look at the totality of such a move and weigh the cost benefits as well.
The board voted 5-0 to ask staff to do the legwork and bring it back at a future meeting.
Bob Rutemiller of Floral City said breaking with the water district is not the county’s purview. It’s the state legislature’s jurisdiction, he said.
“Why are we doing this?” he asked. “Why don’t we look at positive ways to restore good relations with the SWFWMD?”
Kinnard has said he believes SWFWMD does not pay as much attention to Citrus County as it does the others in its district, which include Charlotte, Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter.
Kinnard has expressed displeasure with SWFWMD over the tone of a recent letter sent from the District to the board regarding ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campgrounds.
Kinnard has also said the water district pulls $2.7 million out of Citrus County annually in millage and residents are not getting the bang for their buck.
District funding comes from voter-approved ad valorem property taxes, along with state and federal funding.
The Suwannee River Water Management District is one of five regional water management districts in Florida, created by the Florida Legislature through the passage of the Water Resources Act of 1972.
The District covers all or part of Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Jefferson, Levy and Putnam counties.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.