County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said he is concerned the county’s partnership with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) is not what it could be.

Kinnard

To that end, he made a motion at Tuesday’s commission meeting to direct staff to explore what the process would be to move out from under the purview of the SWFWMD and join the Suwannee River Water Management District.

