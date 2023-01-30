County commissioners will explore raising transportation impact fees to help raise money to resurface roads.
In February 2015, county commissioners suspended collection of all impact fees. When they were reinstated in January 2017, the transportation component was set at 50 percent.
“We’re falling behind $12-14 million every single year that we don’t fund (road resurfacing),” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said.
The board at their retreat last week entertained the idea of raising them to the full 100 percent. That money could be used in lieu of or in conjunction with passing a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) or putting a half- or 1-cent sales tax hike on the 2026 ballot.
County staff will look into the legal parameters of such a move. A recent law restricts local governments from increasing fees before a certain amount of time unless they can demonstrate an “extraordinary and compelling reason.”
Kinnard said if a new transportation impact fee study is needed, he would ask the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to pay for it.
Kinnard said commissioners can deal with the problem now or “kick the can down the road” for a future board to deal with.
“It’s going to be tough medicine either way,” he said.
An impact fee is a one-time fee on new development usually collected at the time of building permit issuance. Citrus County has adopted impact fees in eight program areas: transportation, schools, parks and recreation, libraries, fire rescue, emergency medical services, law enforcement, and public buildings.
There has been no date set for county commissioners to discuss the matter.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@
chronicleonline.com.