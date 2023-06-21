Adams office building

The Adams building is located on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square in Inverness, within walking distance to the courthouse.

To free up space for the judiciary, county commissioners Tuesday were receptive to an idea of exploring the feasibility of purchasing the under-construction Adams building on the corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square in Inverness.

The board unanimously voted to have County Administrator Steve Howard look into it and report back at a future meeting.

