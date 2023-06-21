To free up space for the judiciary, county commissioners Tuesday were receptive to an idea of exploring the feasibility of purchasing the under-construction Adams building on the corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square in Inverness.
The board unanimously voted to have County Administrator Steve Howard look into it and report back at a future meeting.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said removing the commissioners’ offices and their staff from the second floor of the courthouse at 112 N. Apopka Ave. in Inverness and giving it over to the judges would buy the county at least 10 years before space again becomes an issue.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“I would support us getting out of there sooner, rather than later,” he said.
Commissioner Holly Davis concurred.
“We are beyond out of space right now,” she said.
The 0.12-acre property is one of the smallest commercial lots in Inverness and within walking distance to the courthouse and government complex. There is already a large parking lot adjacent to the property.
The 4,800-square-foot building is for sale at $2 million.
Former county commissioner Scott Adams bought the 0.12-acre commercial site in 2018 and originally planned a six-story building at the corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square. It was scaled down to two floors with 2,400 square feet per floor.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays supported the motion but pushed for a master facilities plan to be done to take inventory of space needs and the entire stock of county-owned buildings.
“We’ve got some old buildings and I think it’s time for us to look at a more global process and not just put Band-Aids on things,” she said.
Kinnard said he appreciates Bays’ “big picture” view.
“(But) I don’t really have an appetite right now to fund yet another consultant,” he said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.