County Administrator Steve Howard has carved out time at Tuesday’s commission meeting agenda to discuss acquiring the Adams Building on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square to help alleviate judicial space needs.
The 0.12-acre property is one of the smallest commercial lots in Inverness and within walking distance to the courthouse and government complex. There is already a large parking lot adjacent to the property.
The 4,800-square-foot building is for sale at $2 million.
Howard said the building could be the new home of county commissioners and the administrative staff, freeing up the courthouse for the judges.
The Adams Building is almost complete and because it’s still a shell, the county could configure the space as needed.
There has been talk in the past of renovating the county-owned Coke building next to the courthouse at 112 N. Apopka Ave., and moving some judges there.
Howard said county commissioners will ultimately decide on how best to solve the space crunch and whether the Adams Building makes sense.
“It doesn’t cost anything to explore it,” he said.
Former county commissioner Scott Adams bought the 0.12-acre commercial site in 2018 and originally planned a six-story building at the corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square. It was scaled down to two floors with 2,400 square feet per floor.
Office space is at a premium in downtown Inverness. The Adams building is the first new structure to be built downtown since the Inverness City Hall in 2006.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Avenue, Inverness.
