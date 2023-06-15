Adams office building

The Adams Building is located on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square, within walking distance to the courthouse.

 Special to the Chronicle

County Administrator Steve Howard has carved out time at Tuesday’s commission meeting agenda to discuss acquiring the Adams Building on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square to help alleviate judicial space needs.

The 0.12-acre property is one of the smallest commercial lots in Inverness and within walking distance to the courthouse and government complex. There is already a large parking lot adjacent to the property.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags