One drive around Citrus County will show people their once-peaceful community is a hotbed for development, due mainly to new roads and commercial and housing growth.
With growth comes the need for infrastructure improvements. And high on that list is making sure the road network in Citrus County can handle more traffic.
County commissioners know that and made it a top priority this year. On Tuesday, they will again tackle the problem.
The board will hold the second of two workshops to consider raising transportation impact fees from the current 50% to 100%, as recommended by a consultant.
To do that, they need to prove there are “extraordinary circumstances” to bypass the fee phase-in limitations outlined in state law.
Commissioners believe they can easily prove that need.
A consultant’s report cited the surge in development applications and increased traffic due to the 2022 completion of the Suncoast Parkway extension from U.S. 98 to State Road 44.
When the parkway is extended to U.S. 19 north of Crystal River in 2026, motorists will be able to travel from Crystal River to Tampa and not hit a traffic light.
“This project increases accessibility to the county to a much larger area," the report said.
The county’s new commercial and residential hub at County Roads 491 and 486 is another growth indicator.
“While future growth is always difficult to predict precisely, there are reasons to believe that an average of about 1,500 new housing units will be built annually over the next six years,” the report said.
By raising transportation impact fees now to 100%, it would bring in an extra $3 million annually to help pay for more road capacity. The average impact fee for new single-family homes would increase from $6,000 to $8,000.
The consultant said it would take 10 years to increase the fees from 50% to 100% under current phase-in limitations, resulting in a loss of $18 million in revenue over the next six years.
The commission’s workshop is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Avenue, Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.