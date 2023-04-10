Ebony, Ralph and Emily will find out Tuesday if the county will spend almost $100,000 to help improve their island oasis.
They are the inhabitants of Monkey Island in the Homosassa River. At least they were, until they were temporarily relocated while construction continues on their abode by the Riverside Resort.
The former weather-beaten home in the Homosassa River was demolished last October and a new one was erected.
But more work is needed to renovate the island, including the installation of air-conditioning to cool off the primates in the hot summers.
The nonprofit Historic Monkey Island Inc. (HMI) has asked the county to allocate $98,000 of tourist tax money to help fund construction of a new habitat and enrichment center on the island. And HMI will match it.
Once built, the monkeys will have a new house and porch with heating and air conditioning.
The Monkey Island discussion will swing into action beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.