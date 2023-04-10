Ebony, Ralph and Emily will find out Tuesday if the county will spend almost $100,000 to help improve their island oasis.

They are the inhabitants of Monkey Island in the Homosassa River. At least they were, until they were temporarily relocated while construction continues on their abode by the Riverside Resort.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

