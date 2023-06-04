Inverness airport

The Inverness Airport is located south of Inverness on U.S. 41.

County commissioners Tuesday will figure out ways to improve the Crystal River and Inverness airports to make them even bigger economic drivers for the county.

“The level of importance we put behind them will determine how much economic development comes out of those airports,” County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said.

Crystal River Airport runway

Tom Davis Field, the main runway at Crystal River Airport, is 4,555 feet in length. The airport has a secondary, smaller runway as well.

 

