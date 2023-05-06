The last time the Citrus County government had a professional pay and job classification done was 2007.
Commissioners said another one is overdue and will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11 to discuss it.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The last time the Citrus County government had a professional pay and job classification done was 2007.
Commissioners said another one is overdue and will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11 to discuss it.
Commissioners have said they need to pay their 700 employees competitive wages to retain them and attract others. A study would provide data on similar positions elsewhere and their pay ranges.
But should the study show employees are underpaid, the county would have to find some way to pay for the adjustments.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle it may be in the neighborhood of $6 million. The board recently discussed an additional 0.5 mills to fund it.
“County government can’t compete with private industry but there are benefits for working (here),” he said. “We need to have a fair and equitable pay package for folks who work for Citrus County.”
Kinnard said the board last year gave Sheriff Mike Prendergast additional money to increase deputy salaries. At the same time, commissioners said they would also examine county staff and “raise salaries to right where they should be.”
County Administrator Steve Howard told the Chronicle editorial board this week that he didn’t have a set price tag for the study. But, he said, county staffers are key to the organization and this study is necessary and overdue.
Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said at this year’s strategic planning workshop that unless county employees’ salaries are competitive, they will leave or be recruited by other employers.
County employees have been getting annual cost-of-living adjustments.
Employee compensation came to a head last year when former County Administrator Randy Oliver was criticized for holding back from the board a less-than-flattering employee survey done in October 2021 by the University of Central Florida.
The survey, in part, revealed county employees were not satisfied with their salaries and believed morale was down.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.