John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, will ask county commissioners Tuesday to approve taking $55,000 from tourism tax revenue to fund a diversity, equity and inclusion marketing initiative.
Madden Media, the Citrus County Tourist Development Council’s (TDC) ad agency, will use the money to create a photo library and video with a focus on these groups:
● BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color)
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
● LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, etc.)
● Disabled Travelers (Wheelchair Users, Those With Blindness, etc.)
The TDC at its last meeting unanimously approved the expenditure — subject to County Commission approval — to be taken out of its special projects fund.
According to Madden, 54% of people said they don’t feel culturally represented in online advertising and are more likely to interact with an ad that they feel authentically represents their orientation.
“In an effort to better represent all types of individuals who can enjoy Crystal River, we need to refresh our brand imagery to be inclusive in an ever changing and open world,” according to a Madden presentation to the TDC.
“As the consumer population diversifies — by race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, or differences in ability, for example — it’s imperative for brands to authentically reflect a range of backgrounds and experiences within their messaging to effectively connect with future customers,” Madden said.
The current photo library is deficient in the inclusion categories and the video and stills will give tourism officials the ability to appeal to markets that may not see themselves as potential visitors right now, according to the agenda write-up.
Those photos will stay in the Visitors Bureau library for years to come, Pricher said.
Pricher said the purpose is to show that Citrus County is “a place for everybody to visit and now we’re making sure they feel that in our visuals.”
“When they’re planning to travel, it’s been proven through research that if someone that looks like you is in the picture, you’re more likely to go to that destination,” Pricher said.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.