Ozello land use

Many residents in Ozello have signs similar to these in their yards opposing changes in zoning and land use in the community.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Some Ozello residents are worried the county is about to amend its land development code to make it easier for a developer to build an RV park and campground on a 16-acre waterfront parcel off South Fishcreek Point.

Residents have been opposed to the project because it would bring congestion, disrupt the pristine nature of the community and destroy wetlands.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.