Some Ozello residents are worried the county is about to amend its land development code to make it easier for a developer to build an RV park and campground on a 16-acre waterfront parcel off South Fishcreek Point.
Residents have been opposed to the project because it would bring congestion, disrupt the pristine nature of the community and destroy wetlands.
“Citrus County is at a crucial stage right now, related to rapid growth and increased development,” said Ozello resident Robert Evans. “If any of these changes are designed to make it easier for developers to get approval for their projects, I think a majority of the public would be pretty outraged, to say the least.”
But Citrus County Land Development Division Director Joanna Coutu said there is no such intent and the proposed amendments are mostly for clarity.
The Citrus County Planning and Development Commission (PDC) will meet May 4 to consider the ordinance amendment.
One of the proposals is to amend the section pertaining to “low-intensity coastal and lakes district,” and that is the one that has Ozello residents worried because the RV park under consideration in Ozello is in that district.
Specifically, the amended ordinance would allow higher density developments in coastal areas providing they meet several criteria.
County commissioners had previously placed waterfront setbacks on their outstanding items list, “and staff wanted to get these changes done as well for simplicity,” Coutu said.
And even if adopted, she said, the amendments “could not back-date” existing applications, such as the RV park proposal.
Due to significant revisions to the project’s master plan, the Fishcreek Glampground RV Park’s application to county commissioners was pulled from the April 25 regular meeting agenda.
After scores of resident complaints, the developer toned down the intensity of the project, which would now include 32 RV sites, 16 glampsites (luxury sites) and 20 primitive (traditional) campsites.
The PDC meets at 9 a.m. May 4 in Room 166 of the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.