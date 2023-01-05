County commissioners are expected Tuesday to fill two more key leadership positions: growth management director and assistant county administrator.
That would leave only the economic development director position to be filled, and newly hired County Administrator Steve Howard said he’s close to making a recommendation there as well.
First up Tuesday is a recommendation to hire Eric Landon as the county's new growth management director, a position that has been empty since last May. His proposed annual salary would be $115,000.
Landon has a vast background in the field, is a certified planner with the American Planning Association and currently serves as the American Rescue Act Program Manager for county commissioners in Camden County, Georgia.
If that sounds familiar, it is the same county that Howard hails from.
“I worked with him over a decade,” Howard said. “He reached out to me and said he was interested. He wanted to follow me.”
Howard described Landon as “an amazing talent,” who brings a wealth of experience to the table.
Also Tuesday, commissioners will consider offering Mariselle Rodriguez the job as assistant county administrator at an annual salary of $150,000. That position has been vacant since June 2021.
Rodriguez has been the county’s community services director for three years. She filled in as interim county administrator for about one month when former administrator Randy Oliver retired and Howard came on board.
Commissioners praised her work during that short time.
Should she get the job, her community services director position will have to be filled.
County commissioners voted unanimously in October to hire Erin Dohren as the county’s new management and budget director at an annual salary of $99,500.
Here’s a list of current county senior staffers, with recent hires’ start dates:
• Public Works Director, Mary Jensen (July 2022).
• Management & Budget Director, Erin Dohren (October 2022).
• County Administrator, Steve Howard (November 2022).
• Systems Management Director, Todd Dunn.
• Water Resources Director, Ken Cheek.
• Human Resources Director, June Randall.
• Fire Rescue Chief, Craig Stevens.
• Public Information Officer, Veronica Kampschroer.
County commissioners will discuss these new hires when they meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.