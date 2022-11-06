County commissioners Scott Carnahan and Ron Kitchen Jr, along with County Administrator Randy Oliver, will say their farewells at Monday’s commission meeting.
Carnahan and Kitchen chose not to seek reelection. Oliver will retire after almost eight years.
The board will formally vote to appoint Community Services Director Mariselle Rodriguez as interim county administrator from Nov. 7 to Nov. 29, at which time newly hired Steve Howard will take over.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Her salary will be $145,000 during that three-week period.
Republican Rebecca Bays will replace Carnahan’s District 4 seat. Carnahan was elected in 2014 and won reelection in 2018.
The winner of the Nov. 8 election will determine who will replace Kitchen for District 2. Republican Diana Finegan will vie for the seat against no-party candidate Paul Grogan.
Kitchen has been county commissioner since 2014. He said he will retire.
County commissioners typically meet on Tuesdays. But the day was changed to Monday because of the general election.
Bays and either Finegan or Grogan will be sworn in at the Nov. 8 county commission meeting.
The board will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
CoreCivic, the Tennessee company running the Citrus County Detention Facility, will give its monthly update on staff levels. Here are the numbers to date:
- January 2022 staffing was 61.87%.
- February 2022 staffing was 72.30%.
- March 2022 staffing was 71.37%.
- April 2022 staffing was 78.87%.
- May 2022 staffing was 75.53%.
- June 2022 staffing was 67.39%.
- July 2022 staffing was 66.43%.
- August 2022 staffing was 64.23%.
- September 2022 staffing was 67.64%.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.