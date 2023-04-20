County Commissioner Rebecca Bays in February met with Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials to discuss traffic concerns generated from growth outside Citrus County.
Some of the results of that meeting will show up at Tuesday’s Citrus County Commission meeting when staff will make a presentation on regional traffic and road impacts.
As Citrus County grows, population increases and puts a burden on existing roads.
“This growth is creating a burden on the existing roadway network to the extent that many of the larger arterial roads, some of which are evacuation routes, fail several times a day or week,” according to Public Works Director Mary Jensen.
For example, Interstate 75 and U.S. 18 routinely fail due to traffic volume in and around Gainesville, Ocala, Pasco County and Spring Hill, according to Jensen.
As a result, she said, motorists are seeking or being redirected to alternative routes such as U.S. 41, State Road 200, State Road 44 and County Roads 491,486 and 488 in Citrus County.
Those roads in turn are creating capacity issues.
One recommendation that will be broached Tuesday is for Citrus County to continue to seek funding for State Road 44 and Turkey Oak Drive intersection improvements. Much of the traffic from the Suncoast Parkway is headed west to Crystal River.
Will Watts, FDOT assistant secretary for engineering and operations, has agreed to evaluate traffic impacts on those roads.
The commission meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 North Apopka Ave. in Inverness.
