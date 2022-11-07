Broadband availability in Citrus County is spotty at best and some areas are unable to access the Internet entirely.
County commissioners on Monday took a step forward in expanding coverage by voting unanimously to throw their support allowing telecommunications companies to directly apply for state grants.
In Citrus County, the primary Internet provider is Spectrum and that company has already said it would apply for a grant, County Administrator Randy Oliver said.
Spectrum captures about 85% of the county, he said.
The maximum grant is $5 million.
“If successful, it would provide service to all unserved and underserved (areas) of the county,” Oliver said.
The Broadband Opportunity Program is a competitive reimbursement grant program within the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity that was created to expand broadband Internet service to unserved areas of this state. By increasing availability, it is expected to encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of local economies.
The Florida Legislature appropriated $400 million in federally funded State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (to increase access to reliable, affordable, and high speed internet service within the state.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.