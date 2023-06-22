trail extension

Bikers would love to see all the trails in Citrus County connected so they can enjoy an uninterrupted ride from the east side of the county to the west.

 File photo

Only one week after the county found out the governor vetoed an Inverness trail connector project comes better news for hikers and bikers.

Citrus County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to reallocate $400,000 of tourist tax money from a previous earmarked project to help pay for a multi-purpose path that would extend the Three Sisters Springs trail to Jim Legrone Memorial Park off Eighth Avenue in Crystal River.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.