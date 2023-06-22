Only one week after the county found out the governor vetoed an Inverness trail connector project comes better news for hikers and bikers.
Citrus County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to reallocate $400,000 of tourist tax money from a previous earmarked project to help pay for a multi-purpose path that would extend the Three Sisters Springs trail to Jim Legrone Memorial Park off Eighth Avenue in Crystal River.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said the county needs to put pressure on the Florida Department of Transportation to fund the trail from LeGrone Park to County Road 486 and get Three Sisters connected to the rest of the county trails.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Bikers would love to see all the trails in Citrus County connected so they can enjoy an uninterrupted ride from the east side of the county to the west.
The Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) in 2019 put $400,000 of tourism tax money into an earmarked fund to help pay for a multi-purpose path on Fort Island Trail.
That project never got off the ground but the money is still sitting in the TDC’s capital projects reserve fund.
The TDC this month voted unanimously to recommend shifting that money into the LeGrone Park trail project, and it went to county commissioners for final approval this week.
Kinnard said he is not giving up on Fort Island Trail.
“The funding is not in the cards for that one right now,” he said.
Unfortunately, Citrus County did not fare well on another trail connector project.
Gov. Ron Desantis last week vetoed the $1.1 million West Inverness Trail Connector, which would have connected about 19 acres west of Whispering Pines Park to the state trail.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.