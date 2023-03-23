For good or bad, the Suncoast Parkway extensions have opened up Citrus County to future development, changing it from a quiet, rural oasis into a bedroom community of Tampa Bay.
The trick is to get a handle on the expected influx of cars and people and make sure it doesn’t bring urban sprawl.
County commissioners will tackle that issue at their Tuesday meeting when the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council (TBRPC) will discuss its study of land use patterns near the interchanges at Cardinal Street and State Road 44.
The TBRPC presentation will also focus on the continued expansion of the toll road into Citrus County.
Construction starts this year on extending it another three miles, from State Road 44 to County Road 486, about 1,500 feet east of the Pine Ridge entrance.
The study highlights the kinds of development best-suited at these interchanges and offers alternatives to strip malls and scattered commercial use.
“Since office/industrial parks are attractive to professional services, employment grows at a faster pace than in recent years as increased office and light industrial uses in the interchange areas attracts more jobs and builds a stronger community,” according to the TBRPC presentation.
Council executive director Sean Sullivan will be on-hand for the discussion.
Tuesday’s presentation will also touch on the $262,650 state grant awarded to Citrus County to fight sea level rise.
The TBRPC worked with the county to secure that grant, which will guide commissioners in dealing with future infrastructure investments, including transportation corridors.
The grant helps identify and analyze the county’s vulnerability to tidal flooding, current and future storm surge, rainfall, and sea level rise.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.