Folks who walk or ride their bike on Halls River Road in Homosassa know how treacherous it can be with no sidewalks.

For two years, the county has sought money to build a multi-use path to accommodate hikers and bikers. The state agreed this year to allocate $2.3 million to help build it from U.S. 19 to Riverhaven Village past the bridge – a distance of three miles.

