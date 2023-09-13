Folks who walk or ride their bike on Halls River Road in Homosassa know how treacherous it can be with no sidewalks.
For two years, the county has sought money to build a multi-use path to accommodate hikers and bikers. The state agreed this year to allocate $2.3 million to help build it from U.S. 19 to Riverhaven Village past the bridge – a distance of three miles.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) got that money and manages the project. The county, which owns the road, has been working along with FDOT in facilitating the construction of the path.
But county commissioners agreed in consensus Tuesday to streamline the arrangement by removing the county from the process and let FDOT handle both the management and implementation of the project.
Interim Public Works Director Carleton Hall said the county’s involvement acts as a “speed bump.” By fully turning it over to FDOT, that agency may recognize funding shortfalls and move quicker to complete the project.
The total project cost is $8.3 million.
The county has already committed a $1 million match to the project in its upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget. Hall asked commissioners to commit another $1 million the following year because it would “go a long way with the FDOT.”
Commissioners agreed to do so.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard suggested exploring the use of park impact fees, Tourist Development Council money and Duke Energy special project money as alternative funding sources “so we’re not going to general funds for that additional $1 million.”
“After it was explained to me about the cumbersome nature of us handling the project, and then asking for FDOT permission every step of the way, it makes more sense for FDOT to handle it," Kinnard said.
Said Commissioner Diana Finegan: “I just want it done as quickly as possible."
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.