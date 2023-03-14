The current ordinance on fortune tellers will stay on the books.
County commissioners Tuesday unanimously voted to keep intact the extra layer of regulations for seers who set up shop in the county.
County Commissioner Diana Finegan made the motion to stay the course, saying it is the commissioners’ duty to protect residents from frauds. Other industries are regulated and the fortune telling business should be no exception, she said.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays agreed and said the county would be opening up a Pandora’s Box by scrapping the existing ordinance.
This issue came up recently when a citizen approached the county’s land development office inquiring about obtaining a fortune telling permit. The staff discovered the ordinance was last amended in 1994 and believed the language was outdated.
Under current rules, seers must abide by residency requirements, exhibit “good moral character” and undergo background checks.
That ordinance, said Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, protects residents.
The board was scheduled to hold an upcoming public hearing on the issue, but Tuesday's vote made that moot.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
