County commissioners earlier this month voted unanimously to support a state grant program that would provide needed money to expand broadband availability in Citrus County.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced Wednesday the deadline to apply for funding through the Broadband Opportunity Program (BOP) has been extended to Dec. 9.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

