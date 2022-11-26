County commissioners earlier this month voted unanimously to support a state grant program that would provide needed money to expand broadband availability in Citrus County.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced Wednesday the deadline to apply for funding through the Broadband Opportunity Program (BOP) has been extended to Dec. 9.
The extension will accommodate communities impacted by recent hurricanes by providing additional time to apply and will not impact the state’s timeline to issue cash awards.
There is $400 million available through BOP and will be awarded through grants of up to $5 million.
In Citrus County, the primary Internet provider — capturing about 85 percent of the county — is Spectrum, which said it would apply for a grant, then-County Administrator Randy Oliver said.
The BOP program funds the installation of broadband Internet infrastructure in unserved Florida communities — including Citrus County — providing access to telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities for residents.
Many residents have approached county commissioners at their meetings and asked them to do whatever they can to overcome the digital divide in Citrus.
“If successful, (this program) would provide service to all unserved and underserved (areas) of the county,” Oliver said.
“The projects funded through the Broadband Opportunity Program will shape the future of broadband in Florida, and DEO is committed to helping eligible entities develop the strongest possible applications,” DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said in a press release. “I strongly encourage community leaders to apply for this funding and connect with DEO’s Office of Broadband for technical assistance.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.