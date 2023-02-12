County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach told her colleagues at Tuesday’s meeting she felt like last year’s budget process “just kind of rolled right over us.”
To avoid a repeat, an agenda item was included for the meeting to go over the dates and timelines for the 2023-24 budget season. The county’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
All budget hearings will be held in room 100 at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 North Apopka Avenue, Inverness.
A budget development presentation will kick things off by providing strategy options at 1:45 p.m. March 28.
Commissioners agreed on the following dates:
July 26: Preliminary budget hearing at 9 a.m. The board must approve a tentative millage at this time to be included on the Truth in Millage (TRIM) notices. These notices inform taxpayers and the public about the process the county uses to assess ad valorem taxes.
Sept, 7: Hearing on the proposed millage rate and tentative budget at 5:01 p.m.
Sept. 26: Final budget hearing at 5:01 p.m. Commissioners approve the final millage rates and the final budget. The final millage cannot exceed the tentatively adopted rate previously set.
The Library Special District preliminary budget hearing will be at 8:30 a.m. July 26 and the Fire Protection Special District hearing at 8:45 a.m. that same day.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.