For years, folks who live along Crystal Oaks Drive have complained about drivers using their road as a shortcut from State Road 44 to U.S. 19.
With the opening of the Suncoast Parkway extension at the east entrance of their neighborhood, it’s gotten worse. Throw in a large-scale 900-home residential development by Rock Crusher Road and the potential for even more vehicles on Crystal Oaks Drive.
“There's an awful lot of traffic there with Home Depot (at U.S. 19) on one end of Venable Street and the interchange with the Suncoast Parkway (off S.R. 44) on the other end,” said Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, who broached the issue at Tuesday's board meeting.
Commissioners directed staff to explore ways of slowing traffic and improving safety on Crystal Oaks and report back at a future meeting.
“The construction on State Road 44, just east of the U.S. 19 interchange, has also seemed to have diverted more traffic onto Crystal Oaks Drive” Kinnard said.
He said drivers are exceeding the 35 mph posted speed limit and there is a noticeable increase in 18-wheel trucks.
“Those larger trucks are going to destroy that road much, much faster than passenger vehicles,” he said.
Maybe a four-way stop along Crystal Oaks Drive could slow traffic down, Kinnard said.
Ken Walters, president of the Crystal River Civic Association, said he met with deputies and proposed putting up four stop signs at strategic points along the road to discourage truck traffic. Walters said county staff informed him that federal law prohibited that many signs there.
Until county staff returns with recommendations, County Commissioner Diana Finegan said it may be worth contacting the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to have a stronger presence along Crystal Oaks Drive or perhaps erect temporary flashing signs. No-through-truck signs are also a possibility, she said.
“I think we all kind of knew that when the Suncoast (Parkway) dumped out there it was just going to get that much worse,” Commissioner Holly Davis said.
“I’m appalled that 18-wheelers are going down that road,” she added. “That’s not appropriate at all.”
Davis added: “We can put up signs to say no trucks but it's also going to have to be enforced.”
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach called this an enforcement problem.
“I’m curious how often they called the sheriff and how does this differ from Pine Ridge?” she asked.
Some Pine Ridge residents along County Road 486 have expressed concerns that the future Suncoast Parkway interchange near their entrance will create more congestion.
Commissioners also suggested bringing these concerns to the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for recommendations and possible funding sources to make improvements.
For the short-term, the board suggested contacting the Sheriff’s Office to monitor traffic and speeders along Crystal Oaks Drive.
The second stop-gap measure is discouraging semis from driving down the road.
“There has to be a way that you can put a weight limit which would keep the semis off that road,” Commissioner Rebecca Bays said. “That would be probably step one.’
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.