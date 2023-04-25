It’s obvious to motorists who routinely drive down U.S. 19, U.S. 41 or County Roads 491 and 486 that traffic is getting thicker and it’s taking longer to reach their destination.
Much of that is due to the influx of drivers, not only in Citrus County, but from the surrounding region. And it’s only going to get worse.
County commissioners Tuesday discussed multiple transportation issues and how to get a handle on road capacity and congestion.
Walt Eastmond, the county’s project manager, said the county has contacted the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to work with Citrus County on a regional traffic model to see what impacts are coming Citrus County’s way and how to deal with growth.
Because the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) focuses solely on those two counties, the FDOT’s assistance is essential, Commissioner Rebecca Bays said.
“It’s imperative that we have a master transportation plan that considers the traffic beyond our local citizens,” County Commissioner Rebecca Bays told the Chronicle.
Citrus County has a capacity problem with its major roads and lacks funding to expand them, she said.
The desired outcome, she said, would be to have the MPO expedite the long-range transportation plan traffic model and share that data with the FDOT to facilitate a regional transportation/long range transportation model.
Local roads will continue to be clogged by tourists and people moving here and the time to prepare is now, commissioners said.
The growth is creating a burden on the existing roadway network and causing larger arterial roads — such as Interstate 75 and U.S. 19 — to fail several times a day or week.
As a result, local roads are becoming capacity-challenged. They include U.S. 41, State Road 200, State Road 44 and County Roads 491, 486 and 488 in Citrus County.
“We need to be selective about growth in our beautiful county,” Bays said. “But putting a fence and chain around it isn’t going to happen, so let’s be the best we can by making smart decisions.”
When it comes to development, “we want to do it right,” County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said Tuesday.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.