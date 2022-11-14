The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking applications for the Citrus Springs Advisory Board (CSAB), the Aviation Advisory Board (AAB) and the Beverly Hills Advisory Council (BHAC).
The Citrus Springs Advisory Board is seeking one qualified regular member to fill a two-year term expiring Jan. 31, 2025.
Eligible applicants must reside full time and own property within the boundaries of the Citrus Springs Municipal Service Benefit Unit as approved by the BOCC.
The CSAB meets at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday monthly at the Citrus Springs Community Building, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs. The purpose of this board is to provide facilities, street lighting, beautification, and other essential facilities and municipal services for the Citrus Springs area.
The BOCC seeks three individuals for its Aviation Advisory Board, which has one member-at-large position, one District 2 regular member position, and one District 3 regular member position on the Aviation Advisory Board (AAB). All members participate in all discussions and debates of the board; the term is two years for all positions.
The AAB is a voluntary board that meets at 2 p.m. the second Thursday monthly at the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Room No. 166, Lecanto. The mission of the AAB is to advise the BOCC on all matters involving Citrus County’s public aviation facilities.
For the Beverly Hills Advisory Council, the County seeks applicants to fill three spots.
Each person will fill two-year terms, expiring Jan. 31, 2025.
Eligible applicants must reside full-time and own property within the boundaries of the Beverly Hills Municipal Service Benefit Unit as approved by the BOCC.
The BHAC meets at 10 a.m. the second Monday monthly at the Beverly Hills Civic Center, 1 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. The purpose of this board is to provide street lighting and landscaping services for the Beverly Hills area.
Applications are due by Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 and can be accessed at www.citrusbocc.com/boardapplication. Completed applications should be sent to Citrus County Administration, 3600 W Sovereign Path, Suite #267, Lecanto, FL 34461.