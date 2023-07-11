There are enough people coming to Citrus County to harvest scallops and enticing more is not a good idea right now.

That’s what commissioners decided Tuesday when they voted 4-0 to deny a proposed marketing effort that would have done just that. (Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach is out for medical reasons).

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags