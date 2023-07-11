There are enough people coming to Citrus County to harvest scallops and enticing more is not a good idea right now.
That’s what commissioners decided Tuesday when they voted 4-0 to deny a proposed marketing effort that would have done just that. (Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach is out for medical reasons).
Instead, they opted to hold a forthcoming workshop to explore ways of maintaining or increasing (through reseeding efforts) the current scallop populations for future enjoyment and focus more on ecological responsibility measures.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The board voted 4-0 not to transfer $26,700 to the special projects fund of the Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) for the purposes of refreshing six-year old videos and other marketing materials and focus on scalloping as a family affair.
“There is absolutely no doubt that the TDC board shares the concerns of this board about scallop populations and the need to keep them healthy,” County Commissioner and TDC chair Davis said.
Commissioner Diana Finegan said the scallop harvesting seems to get “worse and worse every year.”
As far as attracting more people: “I don’t think we have a problem getting people here to scallop at all,” she said.
From July to September, scalloping is big for local businesses and great for the economy.
The failed marketing campaign would have refreshed videos promoting scalloping, with an emphasis on family traditions.
Davis said she received emails from people suggesting the county move funds into more of a public-service campaign to educate people in being ecologically responsible.
The Chronicle also received scores of comments on its Facebook page from readers opposing the proposed marketing initiative. Here’s a representative sampling:
- “We’re over-fishing. They need some time to bounce back in their numbers.”
- “Close the season for five years and let them return.”
- "Bring the infrastructure to support the increase in traffic first. Boat ramps are already maxed out on any given weekend.”
- “We don’t need to ”promote” scalloping - just visit the scallop grounds. How many more boats will fit?”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.