As the number of agencies and organizations offering resources and help for people struggling with opioid addiction grows, the county’s Opioid Task Force has put together a strategic plan for the next three years.
“The plan is a coordinated effort of task force members towards a unified goal,” said Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties and Opioid Task Force facilitator. “Agencies can use the goals in their planning around events and missions.”
Hockert added, “Having a plan allows all task force members to know what the primary goals of the group are and how we will accomplish and measure them.”
Since the task force formed in 2021, their main focus has been on opioid use and addiction and not other lethal drugs, although many of the other drugs being used are increasingly laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl.
Many, if not most, reported overdose fatalities in Citrus County are trending fentanyl-related.
Here are some of the goals and action plans for 2023-2026:
• Reduce stigma (of recovery) through education and resources.
The task force will be conducting public town hall meetings in the geographical areas of the county with high overdose rates, with meeting topics about available resources and ones that focus on reducing stigma. Also, they will be conducting trainings at local government offices.
• Reduce the number of overdose deaths.
How will they do this? One of the ways is by increasing the amount of Narcan doses into the community, to have more people carrying it so they have it if/when they encounter someone who has overdosed.
Another way is by implementing “proven strategies to reduce overdoses, including access to naloxone (Narcan) and buprenorphine (Suboxone), counseling and peer support.”
The goal is to decrease overdose-related deaths by 5% each year for the next three years.
• Increase the number of resources available for long-term recovery.
To do this, the task force plans to increase awareness of what resources are available and to help people with their barriers to recovery, including transportation for people with low or no income.
For information about local substance abuse treatment resources, call:
LifeStream Behavioral Center Crisis Line 866-355-9394
LifeStream Outpatient Services in Crystal River 352-228-4470
Groups We Recover Together in Inverness 352-505-2432 (Medicine Assisted Treatment and group meetings)
Instic Health (psychiatry) in Inverness 352-269-1788
Langley Health Services in Inverness (behavioral health issues, including addiction) 352-419-5760
Zero Hour Life Center (peer support) 352-765-4943.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.