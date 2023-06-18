Good news is often relative.
Fentanyl is still being used out in the community and meth is making a comeback, but in the month of May, seven people made the decision to enter into long-term treatment for their opioid addiction through the county’s CORE program, Citrus County Fire Rescue Division Chief Jason Morgan announced at the county’s Opioid Task Force meeting June 15.
CORE, the Coordinated Opioid Recovery network of addiction care, was launched in Florida by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August 2022 and began in Citrus County on May 1.
Two community paramedics have the dedicated job of assisting people who want help with an opioid addiction to get help, including Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT).
“Already in June, we have two entered into the CORE program, and we have 10 people we’re contacting or attempting to contact daily,” Morgan said. “Once they leave the hospital (after an overdose), sometimes we have trouble contacting them because of a bad address or bad phone number, or every time we stop by they don’t answer the door.”
Morgan said the goal is to do a “warm hand off” of a person to a long-term treatment program within seven days. During that time, the paramedics administer a daily dose of buprenorphine and naloxone (Suboxone).
Recently, the paramedics found a pregnant woman with an opioid addiction and referred her to the county health department’s OB clinic, which has a MAT program designed for pregnant moms, along with prenatal health care.
“Kudos to those guys for remembering we have that service here,” said Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties and Opioid Task Force facilitator.
A 24/7 phone number (352-860-6876) that goes directly to the community paramedic/fire department has been set up so anyone who wants help can call.
Other news from the June task force meeting:
Two new members were added recently, County Commissioner Rebecca Bays and Sunshine Arnold, executive director at CASA (abuse shelter) and also a psychotherapist, bringing the total to about 60 members of people in the community who are dedicated to finding solutions to the problem of substance addiction.
Overdose deaths are trending down, but not the rate of overdose visits to the ER, Hockert reported.
Sydney Frisbie, Citrus County Sheriff Substance Abuse Advocate, said the deputies are saying that people are getting educated about how fentanyl is everywhere and laced in almost everything.
“People are getting smarter; they know they’re taking fentanyl and they’re making adjustments,” Hockert said. “They’re not dying as much, but they’re still ending up in the ER.”
The Citrus County Opioid Task Force was formed in 2021, comprising government, health, law enforcement and treatment entities, as a response to the 65 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020, at that time the deadliest year-to-date.
So far in 2023 there have been 404 reported overdoses and 20 reported deaths from overdoses. These are only the numbers that have been reported.
