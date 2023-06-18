Good news is often relative.

Fentanyl is still being used out in the community and meth is making a comeback, but in the month of May, seven people made the decision to enter into long-term treatment for their opioid addiction through the county’s CORE program, Citrus County Fire Rescue Division Chief Jason Morgan announced at the county’s Opioid Task Force meeting June 15.

