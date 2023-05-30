The county announced Saturday it has issued an invitation to bid for construction of road improvements to County Road 491.
The news comes one month after the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) issued a ‘notice-to-proceed’ for the construction phase of this long-awaited second-phase project.
This includes widening 1.9 miles on C.R. 491 from Audubon Park Path to Horace Allen Street to a four-lane divided roadway, connecting to the already-expanded sections to the north and south.
Also planned are a multi-use path to the west, a sidewalk to the east, and two new traffic signals.
All of this is designed to enhance safety and provide increased capacity to the C.R. 491 corridor.
“With the let of this bid, another major milestone has been accomplished for this project,” said County Administrator Steve Howard. “We look forward to seeing it become a reality for our community.”
Once started, it should take about two years to complete.
The first phase of the C.R. 491 widening between State Road 44 up to around the Lecanto Post Office wrapped up in 2019.
Bids must be submitted by 2 p.m. July 13. Bidders can call the county’s Department of Management & Budget at 352-527-5457 for the necessary documents.
And for more information about this project, folks can contact Technical Services at 352-527-5446.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.