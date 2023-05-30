491 widening

The county anticipates having the remaining 1.9 miles of County Road 491 widened to four lanes by mid-2025, giving motorists a new four-lane highway all the way from State Road 44 to County Road 486.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The county announced Saturday it has issued an invitation to bid for construction of road improvements to County Road 491.

The news comes one month after the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) issued a ‘notice-to-proceed’ for the construction phase of this long-awaited second-phase project.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

