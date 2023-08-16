To the immense relief of drivers, the county has released key target dates for the second phase of the County Road 491 widening to begin.
It’s been four years since the first phase of widening wrapped up.
Updated: August 16, 2023 @ 4:19 pm
The project includes widening 1.9 miles on C.R. 491 from Audubon Park Path to Horace Allen Street to a four-lane divided roadway. Also planned are a multi-use path to the west, a sidewalk to the east, and two new traffic signals.
Here are the dates:
• Oct. 24, 2023: Staff will present a bid before county commissioners to finally get the construction improvements moving forward.
• Oct. 25: Set a date for ceremonial groundbreaking
• Dec. 15: Begin construction.
• Dec. 15, 2025: Complete the project.
That timeline was announced during Tuesday’s mid-year strategic planning retreat.
Slowly but surely the finish line is starting to appear for the C.R. 491 widening project, which will give motorists a new four-lane highway from State Road 44 all the way to the new commercial hub at County Road 486.
In April, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) issued a "notice-to-proceed" for the construction phase.
Then in May, the county issued an invitation to bid for construction, the results of which will be discussed Oct. 24 during a regular County Commission meeting.
All of this is designed to enhance safety and provide increased capacity to the C.R. 491 corridor.
The county’s former legislative delegation – Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, and Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby – fought for and got $13.3 million to help fund this second phase.
“As our county continues to grow, that particular road will be instrumental in moving traffic to and from the new shopping center being built at the corner of County Road 486 and County Road 491, as well as accommodating the growth from the multiple residential communities in that area,” Massullo said.
That growth, along with the extension of the Suncoast Parkway, “will only accelerate in the coming years,” he said.
“I want to thank our community leaders for prioritizing this project,” he added.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle
