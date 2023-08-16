491 widening

The county anticipates having the remaining 1.9 miles of County Road 491 widened to four lanes by December 2025, giving motorists a new four-lane highway all the way from State Road 44 to County Road 486.

To the immense relief of drivers, the county has released key target dates for the second phase of the County Road 491 widening to begin.

It’s been four years since the first phase of widening wrapped up.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.