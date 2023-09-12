County commissioners Tuesday rejected two offers to buy the 350-acre Betz Farm property in Crystal River.
Instead, they voted 5-0 to direct staff to put the property back on the market and seek more offers. And they urged staff to move forward quickly.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Commissioners were uncomfortable about a $7 million offer from Ryan Homes because there were too many conditions. A $5.5 million offer from an Orlando businessman was rejected because it was too low.
Commissioners in May 2022 entered into an agreement with Hamid Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, to buy the county-owned property at 3406 N. Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River for $6.6 million
That deal fell through and commissioners took action Tuesday to formally sever ties with Ashtari and relist the property.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays said she understands there is additional interest out there and they need time to submit offers.
“Let’s get it out there,” Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said. “Let’s advertise it. Let’s get some legitimate offers on the table.”
Kevin Cunningham, real estate broker at REMAX Realty One, told commissioners the property has two strikes against it: it’s county-owned and buyers have reservations dealing with the county; also, the property comes with “ancient” land-use regulations and that’s a deterrent.
Cunningham said there are at least two offers he knows about, including one from the Tamposi family, well-known developers.
Nick Tamposi, present at the meeting, confirmed he is interested in doing a nice project on the property but didn’t elaborate.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.