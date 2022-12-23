Citrus County commissioners put the brakes on giving incentives such as density bonuses to developers to build more affordable housing.
Board members broached the oft-discussed topic at a recent meeting because it was a holdover item from the previous board. After lively debate, there was no consensus to move forward with more incentives for now.
“I do feel like we need workforce housing but that's probably going to come from the private sector,” Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said Citrus County is already doing more than surrounding counties to incentivize developers.
“I’m certainly not hearing any call from the board to put more on the books,” he said.
The two newest commissioners — Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan — came out firmly against additional incentives.
“I am a big proponent of home ownership,” Finegan said. “That’s why I love Habitat for Humanity.”
The problem with affordable housing, she said, is that a person gets a government subsidy.
“You’re behind the eight ball all the time,” she said.
Finegan said the county “can’t solve a workforce wage issue with give-out housing.”
The problem, she said, is people will come to Citrus County for affordable housing and then commute to surrounding counties to work — defeating the purpose.
Density bonuses, she said, is a "red flag."
Citrus County, she said, is “woefully behind” on road improvements and infrastructure needs and bringing more people here would impact schools, clog roads and the like.
“When you’re talking about affordable housing, it’s not like we're talking about a boon in tax dollars to help pay for any of this,” Finegan added. “We're just talking about a lot more services needed and we don't know what that impact in cost is.”
When it comes to density bonuses, “that’s going to be a solid hard no for me,” she said.
Bays likened density bonuses and incentives to giveaways and, “when it comes to giveaways, I’m not about it.”
There are plenty of programs available, including from the federal government, to incentivize people to live.
“What I want to see is people that want to go to work,” she said.
Added Bays: “I guarantee there’s not an employer out there who probably wouldn't give a stipend away to incentivize that employer to be a good employee who wants to work.”
Commissioner Holly Davis said it's about maintaining a balance and doesn't want to attract others to live here because of an overabundance of affordable housing.
“I will say I'm not particularly too alarmed by density bonuses as long as there is plenty of offset of open space because density can, if it's done correctly, provide more open space that never gets developed,” Davis said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.