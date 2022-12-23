Citrus County commissioners put the brakes on giving incentives such as density bonuses to developers to build more affordable housing.

Board members broached the oft-discussed topic at a recent meeting because it was a holdover item from the previous board. After lively debate, there was no consensus to move forward with more incentives for now.

Ruthie Schlabach

Schlabach

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Jeff Kinnard

Kinnard
Diana Finegan

Finegan
Rebecca Bays

Bays
Holly Davis

Davis

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.